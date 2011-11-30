BRIEF-Pragma Inkaso plans share buyback of up to 7.4 mln zlotys
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
Novmber 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Julius Baer Group Ltd
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 23, 2021
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.575
Reoffer price 100.575
Spread 381.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH014438042
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.