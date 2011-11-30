REFILE-Asia Graphics-Foreign inflows into Asian debt surge in May
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.
November 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unicredit S.p.A
Issue Amount 231.961 million euro
Maturity Date November 30, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 95.00
Reoffer price 95.00
Payment Date November 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank AG
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing EuroTLX
Denoms (K) 10-1
Governing Law Italian
ISIN IT000477121
Data supplied by International Insider.
