November 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unicredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 231.961 million euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 95.00

Reoffer price 95.00

Payment Date November 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank AG

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing EuroTLX

Denoms (K) 10-1

Governing Law Italian

ISIN IT000477121

