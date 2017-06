MUMBAI Dec 1 India's federal government has made available 1.7 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for December, at the same level they did last month, a government statement said on Thursday.

Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

The government also released 207,000 tonnes of levy quota for the month. Levy sugar is the quantity mills sell at subsidised rates to the government for the public distribution system. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)