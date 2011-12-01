Credit card losses set to climb industrywide -JPMorgan's Smith
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference Tuesday.
Dec 01 Telereal Securitisation PLC
* Moody's Determines No Negative Rating Impact Due to the Removal of the Ambac Assurance UK Limited Financial Guarantee from the Class-B6 Floating Rate Secured Notes Issued by Telereal Securitisation PLC
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference Tuesday.
* Horizon Bancorp announces an 18.2 pct quarterly dividend increase