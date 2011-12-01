December 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date December 08, 2023
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.518
Reoffer price 99.518
Yield 4.678 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 Gilt
Payment Date December 08, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of
Scoltand
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0717069073
