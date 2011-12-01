U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
Dec 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Petrobras International Finance Corp
Guarantor Petróleo Brasileiro S.A-Petrobras
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 07, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.021
Reoffer price 99.021
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 07, 2022
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 99.266
Reoffer price 99.266
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BB Secs,Bradesco, BBI, CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank
HSBC, Santander
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
