Dec 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Petrobras International Finance Corp

Guarantor Petróleo Brasileiro S.A-Petrobras

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 07, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.021

Reoffer price 99.021

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 07, 2022

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.266

Reoffer price 99.266

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BB Secs,Bradesco, BBI, CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank

HSBC, Santander

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

