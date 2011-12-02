MUMBAI Dec 2 India copper futures are likely to open flat on Friday morning, with investors eyeing the jobs data from the U.S. for direction, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last closed 1.2 percent lower at 404.85 rupees per kg.

* London copper futures steadied near $7,800 a tonne on Friday as investors marked time, while prices eyed their first weekly gain in five weeks spurred by some positive steps aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

* All eyes are on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due later on Friday, and are expected to have increased 122,000 last month after October's 80,000 gain.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to open steady on Friday morning following overseas markets, with all eyes on U.S. data slated later in the day, analysts said.

* The most-active December gold on the MCX last ended 0.6 percent lower at 28,888 rupees per 10 grams.

* Spot gold was steady, after the euphoria around a coordinated effort to inject liquidity by central banks faded. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)