MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian drugmaker Lupin will sell the generic version of oral antibiotic Solodyn in the U.S. after it received regulatory nod for the $750-million-a-year drug, it said on Friday.

Solodyn, made by U.S.-based Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp , is used to treat pimples and red bumps.

Lupin had settled a litigation with Medicis over the drug in July paving way for the U.S. launch of the copy-cat version.

The settlement allowed Lupin to sell the antibiotic November onwards and also sell the same drug with different strengths from 2018 and 2019 onwards.

The current approval is for 45 mg, 55 mg, 90 mg and 135 mg dosage strengths, it said.

Lupin and Medicis also share a licensing pact to develop multiple therapeutic compounds using the Indian company's formulation technologies.

At 11:40 a.m., shares of Lupin, which have lost 9 percent in value in last year, were trading at 467.10 rupees, up 0.34 percent in a choppy Mumbai market. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)