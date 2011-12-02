MUMBAI Dec 2 India's state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd received offers for a 10-year bond it had taken off the table in its multi-tenor issue this week, but will retain the money, taking the total raised to 49.85 billion rupees, four bidders and a company source said.

Investors had agreed to divert the applications for the 10-year bond to the 3-year bond, they said.

On Thursday, Power Fin closed the issue within minutes of opening on back of bullish market sentiments after the new foreign investor limits were lapped up at an auction.

The issue was subscribed swiftly by mutual funds, insurance companies and the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) besides foreign investors and domestic banks, the company source said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)