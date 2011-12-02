MUMBAI Dec 2 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd. has tendered to import 3,000 tonnes of Argentine soyoil for shipment in December through Kandla port in western Gujarat state.

The last date for submission of bids is Dec. 16, the company said in a statement on its website. (peclimited.com/TDR%20D.02%20CDSO.pdf) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)