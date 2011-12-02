December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower SBI Holdings

Issue Amount 10.0 billion yen

Maturity Date December 14, 2012

Coupon 1.66 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date December 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) MIZ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.