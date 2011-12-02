December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower SBI Holdings
Issue Amount 10.0 billion yen
Maturity Date December 14, 2012
Coupon 1.66 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date December 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) MIZ
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.