December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 5, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.395

Reoffer price 99.395

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 9, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 850 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0686448019

Data supplied by International Insider.