(Adds details, background)

Dec 2 Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS.TO) fourth-quarter profit rose 10.7 percent as its acquisition of DundeeWealth boosted its wealth management income, it said on Friday.

Canada's third-largest bank earned a net profit of C$1.24 billion ($1.22 billion) or C$1.07 a share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$1.12 billion, or C$1.00 a share.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.10 a share, just ahead of analysts' expectations of a profit of C$1.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Scotiabank, which in addition to its Canadian bank franchise has operations in dozens of Latin American and Asian countries, said profit was helped by a 33 percent rise in global wealth management income following its purchase of Canada's DundeeWealth earlier this year.

Scotiabank paid C$2.3 billion for the 82 percent of DundeeWealth that it did not already own, making the bank Canada's No. 5 wealth manager.

International banking income rose 10 percent, while Canadian banking profit climbed 4 percent.

Scotia Capital, the bank's wholesale banking wing, saw profit fall by 16 percent.

The bank is the fourth Canadian lender to report year-end results.

Rivals Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported stronger results on Thursday, while Royal Bank of Canada topped estimates with its reported profit earlier on Friday.

($1 = 1.02 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Derek Caney)

((cameron.french@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SCOTIABANK/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.