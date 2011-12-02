December 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Internationa Bank for Reconstrution &

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 12, 2014

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 105.905

Reoffer price 105.905

Payment Date December 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Global Debt

Issuance Facility

The issue size will total 3.15 billion

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0717734932

Parent ISIN XS0398811959

