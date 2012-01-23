(The opinions expressed in this article represent the views of PolishedPrices, an independent news and price list provider to the diamond industry and should not be seen as reflecting the Views of Reuters) Following last weeks' volatility, the overall PolishedPrices index settled down, trading in narrow ranges. The main PolishedPrices index opened up 0.2% from the previous week on Monday at 155.5 points. The overall index is currently 19.6% above its level of this time last year and has gained 0.3% since the start of the year. One carat diamonds were the strongest performers, with Fine one carats gaining 4.2%, Mixed rising 3.3%, and Commercial one carats adding 3.3% over the previous week. Most other categories showed losses.