Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

Issue Amount 125 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 03, 2016

Coupon 3.875

Reoffer price 103.85

Payment Date January 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will total 625 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0654470532

