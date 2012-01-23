SAFT ON WEALTH-The corporate governance flaw at heart of investment management: James Saft
June 12 Lousy incentives for corporate stewardship is a flaw at the heart of our system of delegated asset management.
January 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Baloise Holding
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 3, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.713
Reoffer price 100.713
Yield 2.23 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0148295014
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 12 Lousy incentives for corporate stewardship is a flaw at the heart of our system of delegated asset management.
WINNIPEG, June 12 The Bank of Canada will assess whether it needs to keep interest rates at near-record lows as the economy continues to grow, a senior official said on Monday, raising the prospect a rate hike could come sooner than anticipated and lifting the Canadian dollar.