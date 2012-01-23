January 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date February 19, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 100 bp
Reoffer price 98.973
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45 bp
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 3.4
billion sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0487944752
