January 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date February 19, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 100 bp

Reoffer price 98.973

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45 bp

Payment Date January 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 3.4

billion sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0487944752

