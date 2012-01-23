* Costs from breach less than $0.01/shr in Q4 2011

* No claims or losses lodged against co in Q4

* Shares down as much as 6 pct

Jan 23 Payment processor Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT.O) on Monday said a "small portion" of its European business was the target of a criminal security breach late last year, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent.

The breach affected a part of Euronet’s processing business that accounts for less than 5 percent of its revenues, profits and transactions, the company said in a regulatory filing, and expenses from the breach were less than a cent per share in the fourth quarter of 2011.

No claims or losses were asserted against the company in the fourth quarter 2011, Kansas-based Euronet said.

The company said it was working closely with international card associations and law enforcement agencies, but was not immediately available for further comment beyond the filing.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent at $18.27 on Monday afternoon on the Nasdaq, with about 3.3 million shares changing hands.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

