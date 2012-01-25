NEW DELHI Jan 24 India's Reliance
Communications (RLCM.NS) said it has disconnected from its
network a mobile phone joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based
Etisalat (ETEL.AD) and India's DB Group over non-payment of fees
for using its towers.
The joint venture, Etisalat DB, said separately that it has
been facing network disruption across India since last Friday
due to a technical issue beyond its control. It did not mention
any dispute with Reliance Communications.
Under a 10-year deal signed in 2009, which the companies had
said was worth about $2 billion, Etisalat DB uses Reliance's
base stations to provide services in 15 zones in India.
"Despite repeated reminders, payments have been inordinately
delayed by EDB (Etisalat DB) without any reasonable cause,
leading to the disconnection of services," a Reliance
Communications spokesman said in a statement.
Etisalat DB issued a statement apologising to its customers
for "a temporary mobile service disruption", adding that it was
working around-the-clock to resolve the issue.
Etisalat in Abu Dhabi was not immediately available for
comment.
Etisalat DB, which had 1.67 million subscribers as of
December, is ranked 14th among India's 15 mobile operators.
Etisalat DB and top executives of the DB Group are among
several companies and more than dozen people charged by police
in a massive telecoms licensing scandal over the alleged
below-market-price sale of telecom permits in 2008.
All the accused have denied any wrongdoing. Etisalat has
said the events described in the charges pre-date its entry into
India.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Additional reporting by Matt
Smith in DUBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)
((devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com)


Keywords: RELIANCECOMM/ETISALAT
