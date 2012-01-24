UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Jan 24 CEVA Group Plc (CEVA)
* Moody's assigns (P)Ba3 rating to CEVA's USD300 million senior secured notes due 2017 and (P)Caa2 rating to its USD525 million senior notes due 2020
* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge