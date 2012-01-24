UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.436
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.3bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Norwegian
ISIN XS0738895373
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge