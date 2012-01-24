Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.436

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.3bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date February 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Norwegian

ISIN XS0738895373

