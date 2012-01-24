UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas
Holdings PTY Ltd
Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) PTY Ltd, SPU Networks Ltd,
SPI Electricity PTY Ltd,
SPI Powernet PTY Ltd,
& SPI Australia Finance PTY Ltd
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.021
Reoffer price 99.571
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
133 basis points over Swiss Govt
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, BNP Paribas & RBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0143838354
* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge