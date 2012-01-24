January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 1, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor - 2bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor - 2bp

Payment Date February 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB &

DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1KOIK8

