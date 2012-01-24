January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 1, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor - 2bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor - 2bp
Payment Date February 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB &
DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1KOIK8
