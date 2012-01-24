January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swebank

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 30, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.824

Yield 4.415 pct

Payment Date January 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme

ISIN XS0739654118

