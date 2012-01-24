UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swebank
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 30, 2017
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.824
Yield 4.415 pct
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme
ISIN XS0739654118
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge