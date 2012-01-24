UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 2, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.422
Payment Date February 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Raiffeisen Schweiz
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 375 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0146698425
Temporary ISIN CH0148431999
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge