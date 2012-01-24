January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 2, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.422

Payment Date February 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Raiffeisen Schweiz

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 375 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0146698425

Temporary ISIN CH0148431999

