January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2013

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 102.023

Payment Date January 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.45 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0386473267

