* Fourteen brokerages raise price target
* Citigroup raises price target by as much as $100
* New product introductions to add to growth story -
analysts
* Shares up 8 pct premarket
(Adds analyst comments, background, updates share movement)
Jan 25 Skyrocketing demand for Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad helped the world's most valuable
company trounce Wall Street expectations after a rare miss last
quarter, and analysts raised their price targets on the stock by
up to $100.
Apple shares, which closed at $420.41 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq, jumped 8 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Apple sold 37.04 million iPhones -- its flagship product --
and 15.43 million iPad tablets in the holiday quarter, doubling
from a year earlier. [ID:nL2E8CO9RL]
At least 14 brokerages raised their price targets on the
company's stock, with at least two expecting it to touch $650 in
the next 12 months. [ID:nL4E8CP5L6]
Citigroup, which raised its price target on the stock by
$100 to $600, expects "another stellar product cycle this year
with an iPad refresh in March."
The growth momentum should be driven by demand in China and
low channel inventories, Citigroup analysts said.
J.P. Morgan Securities, which sees iPad as a "budding growth
engine" for Apple, said the strong results suggest there is more
than just one major product cycle at the company.
The new product introductions, such as the iPad 3 and iPhone
5, will only add to the growth story, analysts said.
Of the 56 analysts covering the stock, more than 90 percent
have a "strong buy" or a "buy" rating, with only two analysts
rating it "sell" or "strong sell". According to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data, the mean price target on the stock is $516.02.
Suppliers, such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Qualcomm
(QCOM.O), Toshiba (6502.T), basked in the reflection of Apple's
glowing results. [ID:nL5E8CP1HH]
RBC Capital Markets said the results are likely to be a
tailwind for several other companies, including Jabil Circuit
(JBL.N) and Amphenol (APH.N).
POSSIBLE DIVIDEND?
The quarter saw Apple's warchest of cash and securities
swell to almost $100 billion -- more than enough to plug
December's U.S. budget deficit and level with California's
2012/13 spending plan.
Analysts expect that Apple might use a portion its cash
balance to pay back investors in the form of a dividend.
Apple is one of the few remaining cash-rich technology
companies to resist dividend payments.
Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer said on Tuesday
Apple was "actively discussing" the cash balance but didn't have
anything to announce.
"We do believe the company should examine a meaningful
dividend closely and are intrigued by the possibilities around
any sizeable acquisitions that could improve its wireless and
online services," Barclays Capital wrote in a note to clients.
Barclays, which named Apple as its top pick in the IT
hardware sector, also expects to hear more about the company's
entry into the TV business this year.
