BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
Jan 25 Three months ended Dec 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net profit 496.5 vs 402.6 Revenue 6,014.9 vs 3,750.3 Results are standalone. NOTE: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd makes fertilisers and industrial chemicals. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sK8qPN) Further company coverage: