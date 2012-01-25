(Updates brief)

Jan 25 WellPoint Inc WLP.N posted a sharply lower quarterly profit, hurt by high medical claims for its Medicare plans for the elderly, and the health insurer issued a 2012 profit forecast that could fall short of Wall Street's target.

WellPoint, the No. 2 health insurer by market value, said net income fell to $335.3 million, or 96 cents per share, from $548.8 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, WellPoint reported earnings of 99 cents per share. Analysts on average were looking for $1.12, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WellPoint also said its board had raised its dividend by 15 percent.

