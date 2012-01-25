January 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial
Guarantor The Kingdom of Spain (Explicit
Guarantee)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2018
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.624
Yield 4.949 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated SPGB
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bankia, La Caixa & Santander
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Listing Lux
Governing Law English1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
Programme
