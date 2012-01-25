Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Webnesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.186

Yield 2.633 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.9bp

over the 4.25 pct April 07, 2018 Bund

Payment Date February 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets, Societe Generale CIB &

Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 5.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0692728511

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.