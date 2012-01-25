Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Webnesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.186
Yield 2.633 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.9bp
over the 4.25 pct April 07, 2018 Bund
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets, Societe Generale CIB &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 5.0 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0692728511
Data supplied by International Insider.