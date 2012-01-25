Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 02, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.766
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBCCM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
ISIN XS0739987781
