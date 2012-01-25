Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 21, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.595

Reoffer price 100.095

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0143838412

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.232

Reoffer price 99.532

Spread 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0143838396

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.