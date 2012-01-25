Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date December 14, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.872
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets &
Santander GBM
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0739933421
