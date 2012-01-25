January 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB (publ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Coupon 4.275 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS0739787421

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 220 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS0739927530

* * * *

Common Terms

Maturity Date February 01, 2017

Payment Date February 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.