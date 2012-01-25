January 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Iberdrola

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 13, 2017

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.429

Reoffer price 100.429

Spread 253 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undsiclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.