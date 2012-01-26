* S.Korea's misses 4Q growth forecasts, dampen optimism of Fed pledge

* Foreign investors poised for 11th consecutive buying streak

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 26 South Korea's KOSPI index edged higher on Thursday as foreign investors look poised to set their longest buying streak in almost nine months, but gains looked set to be capped after poor South Korean economic growth data raised concerns over corporate earnings.

"The U.S. Federal Reserve's promise to hold interest rates near zero until 2014 has signalled abundant liquidity in the market," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities

"But although U.S. indicators released late last year were generally positive, it is not a clear indicator of a sustainable recovery which is why the Federal Reserve is still holding QE3 in its cards and refused to rule it out," he added.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was ready to offer additional economic stimulus after announcing it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014, longer than investors had expected.

Aggressive risk-taking was curbed however, after data showed South Korea's fourth quarter GDP growth fell far short of analyst forecasts to a two-year low, underscoring the impact of the euro zone debt crisis and sluggish global demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.15 percent at 1,955.24 points as of 0225 GMT.

Offshore investors snapped up a net 187.7 billion Korean won ($166.7 million) worth of shares, poised for an 11th consecutive buying session, the longest streak since last May.

Gains were led by bank shares, as Hana Financial Group rose 2.1 percent while Shinhan Financial Group gained 1.83 percent.

Auto shares were the sole losers among the industry sub-index, as Hyundai Motor Co, due to announce its fourth quarter earnings later in the day, fell 2.14 percent.

"Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach for the most part, but while earnings are generally expected to be good, some are fearing it could miss target forecasts after lacklustre earnings by Hyundai Motor ventures such as Hyundai Card and Hyundai Capital," said Lee Heonyoung, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

SK Telecom rose 2.46 percent after media reports said it gained approval on a request to buy secondary shares in Hynix Semiconductor Inc at a discounted rate as part of its acquisition.

Samsung Electronics Co edged 0.18 percent higher after setting a record all-time closing high of 1,114,000 Korean won ($989.38) on Wednesday.

Firms providing social networking services spiked on reports that South Korea's ruling and opposition parties had agreed in principle to allow voting via mobile phones.

Shares in Infobank Corp jumped to its daily upper limit of 15 percent while Gabia Inc soared 6.99 percent. ($1 = 1125.950 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)