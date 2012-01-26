* S.Korea's misses 4Q growth forecasts, dampen optimism of
Fed pledge
* Foreign investors poised for 11th consecutive buying
streak
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 26 South Korea's KOSPI index
edged higher on Thursday as foreign investors look poised to set
their longest buying streak in almost nine months, but gains
looked set to be capped after poor South Korean economic growth
data raised concerns over corporate earnings.
"The U.S. Federal Reserve's promise to hold interest rates
near zero until 2014 has signalled abundant liquidity in the
market," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities
"But although U.S. indicators released late last year were
generally positive, it is not a clear indicator of a sustainable
recovery which is why the Federal Reserve is still holding QE3
in its cards and refused to rule it out," he added.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
central bank was ready to offer additional economic stimulus
after announcing it would likely keep interest rates near zero
until at least late 2014, longer than investors had
expected.
Aggressive risk-taking was curbed however, after data showed
South Korea's fourth quarter GDP growth fell far short of
analyst forecasts to a two-year low, underscoring the impact of
the euro zone debt crisis and sluggish global
demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.15 percent at 1,955.24 points as of 0225 GMT.
Offshore investors snapped up a net 187.7 billion Korean won
($166.7 million) worth of shares, poised for an 11th consecutive
buying session, the longest streak since last May.
Gains were led by bank shares, as Hana Financial Group
rose 2.1 percent while Shinhan Financial Group
gained 1.83 percent.
Auto shares were the sole losers among the industry
sub-index, as Hyundai Motor Co, due to announce its
fourth quarter earnings later in the day, fell 2.14 percent.
"Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach for the most
part, but while earnings are generally expected to be good, some
are fearing it could miss target forecasts after lacklustre
earnings by Hyundai Motor ventures such as Hyundai Card and
Hyundai Capital," said Lee Heonyoung, an analyst at Korea
Investment & Securities.
SK Telecom rose 2.46 percent after media reports
said it gained approval on a request to buy secondary shares in
Hynix Semiconductor Inc at a discounted rate as part
of its acquisition.
Samsung Electronics Co edged 0.18 percent higher
after setting a record all-time closing high of 1,114,000 Korean
won ($989.38) on Wednesday.
Firms providing social networking services spiked on reports
that South Korea's ruling and opposition parties had agreed in
principle to allow voting via mobile phones.
Shares in Infobank Corp jumped to its daily
upper limit of 15 percent while Gabia Inc soared
6.99 percent.
($1 = 1125.950 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)