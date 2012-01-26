(Follows alerts)

* Citigroup upgrades stock to "buy," raises PT to $130 from $80

* Barclays raises price target to $115 from $105

* JP Morgan raises price target to $95 from $67

* Shares up 18 pct, premarket

Jan 26 Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) efforts to win back customers after its recent missteps was praised by analysts, after the online video and DVD rental company signed up more U.S. subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the Los Gatos, California-based company rose to $112.50 in premarket trade on Thursday. The stock, which touched a year-low of $62.37 on Nov. 30, 2011, closed at $95.04 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Netflix, which outraged customers with a surprise price hike and a botched attempt to split off its DVD-mail service in 2011, added 610,000 net new subscribers in its home U.S. market, helping revenue leap 47 percent to $876 million. [ID:nL2E8CPCCP]

Analysts at Citigroup, Barclays and J.P. Morgan Securities raised their price targets for Netflix, saying the customer growth may help alleviate investors’ concerns about its ability to restart subscriber growth.

Citigroup also upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

The Netflix management acknowledged ongoing competition, including a potential standalone offering for Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) video streaming product at a lower price and sustained increases in content spending.

But the growth trajectory for the business was improving, Barclays wrote in a note.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings shrugged off competition from Amazon.com and Hulu Plus and said both services offered far less content.

As the company shifts customers from its DVD-by-mail service onto instant streaming, Netflix has been writing ever-heftier checks to acquire more TV shows and movies for its streaming service.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5810; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NETFLIX/RESEARCH JPMORGAN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.