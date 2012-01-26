January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunivest

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May, 8 2017

Coupon 5.1 pct

Issue price 109.357

Reoffer price 109.357

Payment Date February 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010508898

