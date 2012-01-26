UPDATE 1-Slowdown in BOJ's bond buying a result of stable yields - official
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date February 10, 2014
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.74
Yield 1.745 pct
Payment Date February 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure IPMA 2
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0740794580
