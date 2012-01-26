January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date February 10, 2014

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.74

Yield 1.745 pct

Payment Date February 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure IPMA 2

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0740794580

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.