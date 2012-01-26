UPDATE 1-Slowdown in BOJ's bond buying a result of stable yields - official
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
Jan 26 State of Oregon
* Moody's assigns Aa1 State of Oregon's General Obligation refunding bonds, Oregon University System Projects series 2012A, 2012B, and 2012C
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: