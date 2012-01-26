January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date June 08, 2037

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.283

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2036 UKT

Payment Date February 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.