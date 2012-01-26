UPDATE 1-Slowdown in BOJ's bond buying a result of stable yields - official
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5 bp
Reoffer price 98.492
Payment Date February 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Helaba, Nomura & NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.10 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0537659632
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: