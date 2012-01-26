January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5 bp

Reoffer price 98.492

Payment Date February 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Helaba, Nomura & NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.10 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0537659632

