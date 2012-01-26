Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bouygues SA
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date February 09, 2022
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.66
Reoffer price 99.66
Spread 217 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 265.3bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis &
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International & SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011193515
Data supplied by International Insider.