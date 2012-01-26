UPDATE 1-Slowdown in BOJ's bond buying a result of stable yields - official
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount NZ$300 million
Maturity Date February 01, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 99.741
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: