January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alstom

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 2, 2016

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.886

Reoffer price 99.886

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 329.8

bp over the 2.0 pct February 26,

2016 OBL 159

Payment Date February 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, RBS, Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN FR0011193531

