January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alstom
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 2, 2016
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.886
Reoffer price 99.886
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 329.8
bp over the 2.0 pct February 26,
2016 OBL 159
Payment Date February 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, RBS, Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN FR0011193531
Data supplied by International Insider.