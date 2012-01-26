January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rentenbank, Germany's Agency for

Agribusiness.

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 2, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25 bp

Payment Date February 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs

International & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.