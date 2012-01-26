January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2019

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.788

Reoffer price 99.788

Yield 4.661 pct

Spread 265 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 334.3

bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019

DBR

Payment Date February 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, Mitsubhishi &

Pohjola Markets

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0740810881

Data supplied by International Insider.