Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 09, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.55

Spread 183 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

& JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Englsih

ISIN XS0740788699

