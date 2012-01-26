UPDATE 1-Slowdown in BOJ's bond buying a result of stable yields - official
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 09, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.55
Spread 183 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
& JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Englsih
ISIN XS0740788699
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: